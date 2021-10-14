Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Target Price at C$2.24

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE CR traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.14. 1,030,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.65 million and a P/E ratio of -54.14. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

