Analysts Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Price Target at GBX 1,157.60

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,169.60 ($15.28).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ECM traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,090 ($14.24). 350,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,408. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,068.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,045.48. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

