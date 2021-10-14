Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $41.38

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 844,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. Invitae has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

