Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) PT at $24.88

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

