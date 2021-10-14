Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Target Price at $4.86

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.14.

NUVSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 8,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,794. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

