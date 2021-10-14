Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target at $26.40

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,300 shares of company stock worth $760,217. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

