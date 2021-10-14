Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Target Price at $21.44

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on REMYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.