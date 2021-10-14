Analysts Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Target Price at $147.14

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $126.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

