Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target at $98.08

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $111.56 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

