Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $344.19 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $344.19 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.