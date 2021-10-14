Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $8,013,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $205.42 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average of $170.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $534,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

