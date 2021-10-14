Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in September

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 146,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

