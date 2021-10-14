Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives €64.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.02 ($75.32).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

