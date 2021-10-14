Antiample (XAMP) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $1.84 million and $617.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00096601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.