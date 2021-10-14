Anyswap (ANY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.22 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.62 or 0.00021966 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $235.20 million and $12.22 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

