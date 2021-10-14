APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $27.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of APA opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

