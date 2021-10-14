APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 1,300 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.09% of The Western Union worth $86,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.6% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,779 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.7% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

