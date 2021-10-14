APG Asset Management N.V. Has $65.64 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.58% of Masimo worth $65,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $278.64 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.07 and its 200 day moving average is $250.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

