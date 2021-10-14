APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 131,481 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 131,481 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $70,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $256.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.65 and its 200 day moving average is $261.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.