AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 215,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.51. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,276,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

