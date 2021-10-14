Ares Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ares Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,527.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 200,566 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,160 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

