Ares Management LLC Sells 19,830 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Ares Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the quarter. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $256.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.42. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUNS shares. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

