Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Short Interest Down 52.6% in September

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RAMMU stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Aries I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.