Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 265.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $383.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $384.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,414 shares of company stock worth $80,215,418 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.