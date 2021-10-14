Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.85

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.85 and traded as high as $79.25. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 354 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.