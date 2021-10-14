Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASHTY shares. OTR Global downgraded Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $13.31 on Thursday, hitting $315.56. 2,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.53 and a 200-day moving average of $295.01. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $343.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.56%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

