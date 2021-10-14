Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $168.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after buying an additional 249,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after buying an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

