ATB Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.04.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.20. 1,225,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,208. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$562.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.