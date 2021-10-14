ATB Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.04.
Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.20. 1,225,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,208. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$562.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71.
In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.