ATB Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$19.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,406. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$8.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of C$564.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3900004 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.