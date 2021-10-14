Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce $80.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $287.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $347.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.22 million to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

