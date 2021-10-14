Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.66

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.66 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.