Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.66

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.66 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

