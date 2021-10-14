AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $2,664,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 354.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 335.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 184.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $4,652,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

