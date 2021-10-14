AT&T (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $25.30 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.