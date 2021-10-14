AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.38). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AudioEye by 2,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,324. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.14.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

