Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUPH. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

