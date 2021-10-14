Aurora (AOA) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $274,390.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00269175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00233959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00096834 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

