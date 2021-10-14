Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.20% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

ASZ opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

