Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) by 81.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,599 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 457,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000.

OTCMKTS AEACU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 6,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

