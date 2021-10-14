Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Update

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

