Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Update

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
NASDAQ:AATC opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.
About Autoscope Technologies
Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.
