Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Down to $40.48

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.48, but opened at $38.75. Avantor shares last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 65,319 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 76.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 90.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 242,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,106,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

