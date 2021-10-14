Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AVRN remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,041. Avra has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Avra Company Profile
