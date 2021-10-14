Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 15.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Vipshop stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

