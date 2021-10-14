Axa S.A. Has $6.40 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,461 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $77,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.