Axa S.A. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Brooks Automation worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 11.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

