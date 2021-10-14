Axa S.A. Invests $6.11 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $638.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $683.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.00. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

