Axa S.A. Sells 74,300 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Outfront Media by 374.3% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 201.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $28,725,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 232.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 1,180,776 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

