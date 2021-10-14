Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) to Issue GBX 2.55 Dividend

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 391.60 ($5.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 404.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 448.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 361.89 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 658 ($8.60).

In related news, insider Magdalene Miller purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,143 ($13,251.89).

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

