Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Up 0.3%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.