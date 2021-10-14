Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Update

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 358,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,857. Bam Bam Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.12.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
