Banc of California (BANC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANC opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

